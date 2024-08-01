Former Manitoba priest arrested, accused of historical sex crimes

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have arrested an 81-year-old former priest in connection with historical sexual assault allegations that date back to the early 1970s.

Constantin Turcoane, now of Regina, was arrested by RCMP from the Russell detachment June 13 following an investigation that began two years ago.

Police said they were first contacted in March 2022 by a woman in her 60s who alleged she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by the priest at St. Elijah Romanian Orthodox Church in Lennard, Man., over a two-year period.

After an investigation that involved searching historical church records, interviewing multiple people, and obtaining further information from church-related organizations, police said a warrant was issued for Turcoane’s arrest for rape as well as sexual intercourse under 14, both dating to 1970.

The former priest turned himself in to RCMP.

Police said Turcoane has been released with an upcoming court date, but they believe there are likely additional survivors, and are asking anyone with information to call the Russell detachment at 204-773-2675.