Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former Manitoba priest arrested, accused of historical sex crimes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 1, 2024 11:39 am
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP have arrested an 81-year-old former priest in connection with historical sexual assault allegations that date back to the early 1970s.

Constantin Turcoane, now of Regina, was arrested by RCMP from the Russell detachment June 13 following an investigation that began two years ago.

Police said they were first contacted in March 2022 by a woman in her 60s who alleged she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by the priest at St. Elijah Romanian Orthodox Church in Lennard, Man., over a two-year period.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

After an investigation that involved searching historical church records, interviewing multiple people, and obtaining further information from church-related organizations, police said a warrant was issued for Turcoane’s arrest for rape as well as sexual intercourse under 14, both dating to 1970.

The former priest turned himself in to RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Turcoane has been released with an upcoming court date, but they believe there are likely additional survivors, and are asking anyone with information to call the Russell detachment at 204-773-2675.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate Little Grand Rapids sexual assault involving priest'
Manitoba RCMP investigate Little Grand Rapids sexual assault involving priest
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices