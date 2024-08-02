What’s open and closed this civic holiday in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Another long weekend is just around the corner, and businesses and services in London, Ont., have begun updating their holiday hours.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Aug. 5, as well as some things to do in London, Ont., this civic holiday Monday.

Pharmacy/shopping

Most Shoppers Drug Mart will be open as usual.

Rexall locations within London will be open with reduced hours, other than Dundas at First Street, which will be closed.

Westmount mall will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

White Oaks mall will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Masonville mall will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart locations will be open as usual.

Food and drink

Most LCBO locations will be open, and you can use lcbo.com to double check before you head out.

The Beer Store will be open at three locations: 1600 Dundas St. E will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (drive through only); 1199 Oxford St. W. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and 1080 Adelaide St. N from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Many restaurants, bars and craft breweries will be open through the long weekend, but hours may vary. Save some time and call before you head over.

Most major grocery stores are closed Monday, call ahead to confirm.

Labatt brewery retail store will be open.

All Wine Rack locations will be open on a holiday schedule, with slight reductions in hours.

Government services

All government offices including City Hall, Service Canada, Ontario Works and Provincial Administration office will closed.

All banks are closed.

Canada Post, FedEx and most delivery services will not be collecting, delivering mail/packages and most offices will be closed.

Garbage collection is rescheduled for Aug. 6, and recycling is collected as scheduled later in the week.

All libraries are closed.

London Transit will operate on a holiday service level. Check the londontransit.ca schedule for updated bus times and live tracking.

Recreation and entertainment

Splash pads will be open all weekend.

London Majors vs. Chatham Kent at Labatt Park, starting at 6:05 p.m.

London Ribfest will be underway in Victoria Park from Aug. 1 to 5, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Movie theatres are open, but hours will vary. Call to double check the hours before heading over.

Golf courses will be open.

Boler mountain will be open.

The Factory will be open.

East Park will be open.

London Children’s Museum will be open.

Storybook Gardens will be open.

The City of London is offering free programs all day, full details visit london.ca/civicholidayrec. The locations for countless free or inexpensive activities are as follows:

Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre.

East Lions Community Centre.

Canada Games Aquatic Centre, other pools across the city for recreational swimming.

As a reminder

Under municipal bylaw, backyard fireworks not permitted on the civic holiday.