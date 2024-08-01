‘I can’t sleep’: Mom begs for answers 3 months after son’s killing in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Leslie Sparks has been having many sleepless nights.

About three months ago, Sparks’ son, 36-year-old Tyrell Beals, was killed in North Preston, N.S., following a shooting that Halifax RCMP said was no “random act.”

Since then, Sparks told Global News she’s no closer to the truth about what led to her son’s death, and is begging for answers.

“I can’t sleep. Every time I close my eyes, it’s like my son’s there: ‘Mom, Leslie, you’ve got work to do. Find out what happened to me,’” she said.

“I just want to know the truth. What happened to Tyrell? My son, my baby.”

No arrests made

At 11:48 p.m. May 8, Halifax RCMP said a man was shot on Downey Road, near the 1100 block, in North Preston.

Officers found Beals, who lived in nearby Westphal, suffering from gunshot wounds. They immediately began first aid. Beals was taken to hospital where he later died.

“At this time, there’s no information to suggest that this incident was the result of a random act,” RCMP said in a May 9 news release.

“Information and evidence gathered indicates that multiple shots were fired.”

View image in full screen Leslie Sparks spoke with Global News in Halifax after her son, Tyrell Beals, was killed earlier this year. Ella Macdonald/Global News

Beals’ death is being investigated as a homicide, and police told Global News on Wednesday the investigation remains ongoing.

No suspect information has been made available.

‘We beg for answers’

The lack of information in the case has frustrated Sparks.

“We just want answers and we beg for answers. But no one is answering, not telling. They’re just telling stories after stories,” she said.

Sparks told Global News family members found Beals on Downey Road close by his car, which was littered with bullet holes.

He was in shock when paramedics took him to Dartmouth General where he later died. Sparks said family members at the scene didn’t see his injuries, and want to be told what happened during the ambulance ride to the hospital, and where he was shot.

Sparks added his family never had the chance to say goodbye.

“We had a right to be there with him, but we were kicked out (of the hospital),” she said.

“I started praying and crying, and I asked her (a hospital worker): ‘Can I just call my pastor, please?’ (She said) no, we have to take him. What was the rush? Why were you rushing him out of the emergency room?”

Sparks said her son was a man with a brave, kindhearted soul who was a great father and partner.

“My son was not perfect. There’s no perfect person or child in this world. … I don’t know what he did when he wasn’t with me, but I can honestly say on a daily basis, he was kind hearted,” she said.

“He went to a special gas station on Main Street. I’ve heard and seen nothing but good things. Students on their lunch break (who) didn’t have to spend any money, he paid for their stuff on a daily on a regular basis. He treated people with respect.”

The RCMP told Global News on Wednesday officers have been following up on tips from the public, but have yet to have a break in the case.

Sparks hopes that changes soon.

“I can’t bring him back to me. But give me the answers and the closure that me and my family deserve,” she said.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.