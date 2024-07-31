Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Little League Championship kicks off in Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted July 31, 2024 4:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kingston’s baseball history continues to grow with Little League opening ceremonies'
Kingston’s baseball history continues to grow with Little League opening ceremonies
The Canadian Little League Baseball Championship kicked off in Kingston, celebrating 70 years of local baseball history. The event marks KBA's growth to national prominence.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Canadian Little League Baseball Championship kicked off in Kingston with opening ceremonies Tuesday celebrating the local baseball association’s 70-year history. The event began with a performance by the town crier, followed by an introducing of the seven participating teams.

The ceremony honoured notable players, including Charlie Pester, known for hitting a ball to the courthouse fountain. His widow, Ruth Pester, threw out the ceremonial first pitch, saying, “Charlie would have loved to have played on the field the way it is now. It’s… quite different. It’s actually very professional looking.”

Kingston baseball historian Tom Carty shared his memories: “I recall coming down here as a kid and watching Charlie Pester… I saw him hit some mammoth home runs across the road.”

Click to play video: 'Ontario road trip: Manitoulin Island, the ‘crown jewel of the Great Lakes’'
Ontario road trip: Manitoulin Island, the ‘crown jewel of the Great Lakes’
Trending Now

Despite a decline in membership at one point, the Kingston Baseball Association (KBA) has grown significantly.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I was president, we were down to only three board members and we had less than 100 kids,” said Carole Vallier, past president of the KBA. “And it’s just blossomed since then. And it’s been amazing.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Now boasting nearly a thousand players, the KBA is proud to host the national championship.

“The coaches of this team here, this Little League team, they’re terrific guys… So these kids will be, you know, well prepared. So, yeah, I think it’ll do the city’s reputation a world of good,” Carty said.

As the championship continues into next week, the next few days promise to add to Kingston’s rich baseball history.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices