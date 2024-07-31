Canadian Little League Championship kicks off in Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Little League Baseball Championship kicked off in Kingston with opening ceremonies Tuesday celebrating the local baseball association’s 70-year history. The event began with a performance by the town crier, followed by an introducing of the seven participating teams.

The ceremony honoured notable players, including Charlie Pester, known for hitting a ball to the courthouse fountain. His widow, Ruth Pester, threw out the ceremonial first pitch, saying, “Charlie would have loved to have played on the field the way it is now. It’s… quite different. It’s actually very professional looking.”

Kingston baseball historian Tom Carty shared his memories: “I recall coming down here as a kid and watching Charlie Pester… I saw him hit some mammoth home runs across the road.”

Despite a decline in membership at one point, the Kingston Baseball Association (KBA) has grown significantly.

“When I was president, we were down to only three board members and we had less than 100 kids,” said Carole Vallier, past president of the KBA. “And it’s just blossomed since then. And it’s been amazing.”

Now boasting nearly a thousand players, the KBA is proud to host the national championship.

“The coaches of this team here, this Little League team, they’re terrific guys… So these kids will be, you know, well prepared. So, yeah, I think it’ll do the city’s reputation a world of good,” Carty said.

As the championship continues into next week, the next few days promise to add to Kingston’s rich baseball history.