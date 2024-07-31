Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

U.S. swimmer Katie Ledecky wins 1,500m freestyle gold in Olympic record time

By Staff Reuters
Posted July 31, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The Olympic Games Paris 2024 experience'
The Olympic Games Paris 2024 experience
RELATED: The Olympic Games Paris 2024 experience
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Katie Ledecky blitzed the field to retain her 1,500 meters freestyle title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, the American iron-woman securing a record-equalling eighth gold medal in the sport.

World record holder Ledecky blew away the field in the grueling, 30-lap race at La Defense Arena, touching the wall in an Olympic record 15.30.02, more than 10 seconds ahead of France’s silver medallist Anastasiia Kirpichnikova.

Germany’s Isabel Gose took bronze.

Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Summer McIntosh’s family celebrates moment she won Olympic gold medal for Canada'
Paris 2024: Summer McIntosh’s family celebrates moment she won Olympic gold medal for Canada
Trending Now

Ledecky now shares the record for most Olympic gold medals in women’s swimming with American Jenny Thompson, who won eight relay titles over three Olympics from 1992-2000.

Story continues below advertisement

Her collection of Olympic medals now equals the all-time record of 12 in women’s swimming shared by Thompson, Americans Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin, and Australian Emma McKeon.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices