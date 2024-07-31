Menu

Sports

Canada’s Ilya Kharun wins bronze in 200m butterfly

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
Ilya Kharun, of Canada, swims in the men's 200-metre butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Ilya Kharun, of Canada, swims in the men's 200-metre butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. DPi
Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men’s 200-metre butterfly at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 19-year-old from Montreal, who grew up in Las Vegas, finished in a time of one minute 52.80 seconds.

Leo Marchand, of France, captured the gold in an Olympic record time of 1:51.21, while Hungary’s Kristof Milak took silver in 1:51.75.

Kharun is the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swim medal since 2012.

Trailing most of the race, Marchand surged past defending Olympic champion and world-record holder Milák to capture his second gold medal of the Paris Games

The Frenchman also won the 400 individual medley in front of the home crowd at La Defense Arena on Sunday.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

