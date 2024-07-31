Canada’s Ilya Kharun wins bronze in 200m butterfly

Send this page to someone via email

Swimmer Ilya Kharun has won a bronze medal for Canada in the men’s 200-metre butterfly at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 19-year-old from Montreal, who grew up in Las Vegas, finished in a time of one minute 52.80 seconds.

Leo Marchand, of France, captured the gold in an Olympic record time of 1:51.21, while Hungary’s Kristof Milak took silver in 1:51.75.

Kharun is the first Canadian man to win an Olympic swim medal since 2012.

Trailing most of the race, Marchand surged past defending Olympic champion and world-record holder Milák to capture his second gold medal of the Paris Games

The Frenchman also won the 400 individual medley in front of the home crowd at La Defense Arena on Sunday.