Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Collision causes Highway 97 closure near Oliver

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 31, 2024 1:03 pm
1 min read
File: RCMP Cruiser View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A stretch of Highway 97 in the South Okanagan is closed because of a serious collision.

South Okanagan RCMP say the crash happened near Oliver, along Highway 97 between Roads 20 and 21, around 8 a.m.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said emergency crews are still at the scene and that the closure is indefinite.

Trending Now

Detours are in place for southbound motorists.

If you witnessed this collision, you’re asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices