Collision causes Highway 97 closure near Oliver

A stretch of Highway 97 in the South Okanagan is closed because of a serious collision.

South Okanagan RCMP say the crash happened near Oliver, along Highway 97 between Roads 20 and 21, around 8 a.m.

Police said emergency crews are still at the scene and that the closure is indefinite.

Detours are in place for southbound motorists.

If you witnessed this collision, you’re asked to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.