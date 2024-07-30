Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Rattlers reflect on second-straight year missing CEBL playoffs

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted July 30, 2024 8:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Rattlers look back on mid-season roster exodus following end of 2024 CEBL campaign'
Saskatchewan Rattlers look back on mid-season roster exodus following end of 2024 CEBL campaign
WATCH: On the outside of the CEBL playoff picture for the second season in a row, the Saskatchewan Rattlers held their final media availability of the season reflecting on where things went wrong in 2024.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After one of the best starts in franchise history, the Saskatchewan Rattlers find themselves wondering what could have been.

Saskatchewan’s 2024 CEBL season has come to a close on the outside of the playoff picture for the second consecutive year, finishing last in the Western Conference with a 6-14 record despite winning five of their first seven games of the season.

The Rattlers saw their roster depleted midway through the season with starters Jalen Harris, Grant Basile, Elijah Harkless, Maurice Calloo and later Bryson Williams all leaving for opportunities with other teams and leagues.

“The frustrating part about it for us I think was that it all converged at one point in time,” said Rattlers general manager and VP of basketball operations, Barry Rawlyk. “It was basically in three or four days we lost like 80 per cent of our scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

“I probably didn’t do the best job that I possibly could or I needed to I guess in order for us to overcome that convergence of transition in our roster.”

Click to play video: 'Playoff hopes hanging on by a thread for 6-11 Saskatchewan Rattlers'
Playoff hopes hanging on by a thread for 6-11 Saskatchewan Rattlers
Trending Now

While the Rattlers were able to bring in new pieces like 2023 CEBL MVP Teddy Allen, the chemistry wasn’t there as the team dropped 12 of their final 13 games of the year.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I think that’s the biggest thing just figuring out how to win in Elam,” said team captain Anthony Tsegakele. “Being up, being down, figuring out how to get those extra stops and extra possessions that you need to win a ball game. I feel like we just didn’t really do a good job at that.”

Despite the lack of on-court success, the Rattlers are reporting a near-40-per cent bump in attendance in 2024, with the goal of having over 40,000 tickets sold next season.

Story continues below advertisement

Rattlers president Lee Genier also confirmed the team has been fielding calls from prospective local private entrepreneurs expressing interest in potentially own the team, adding those conversations will continue throughout the off-season.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices