Saskatchewan Rattlers reflect on second-straight year missing CEBL playoffs

After one of the best starts in franchise history, the Saskatchewan Rattlers find themselves wondering what could have been.

Saskatchewan’s 2024 CEBL season has come to a close on the outside of the playoff picture for the second consecutive year, finishing last in the Western Conference with a 6-14 record despite winning five of their first seven games of the season.

The Rattlers saw their roster depleted midway through the season with starters Jalen Harris, Grant Basile, Elijah Harkless, Maurice Calloo and later Bryson Williams all leaving for opportunities with other teams and leagues.

“The frustrating part about it for us I think was that it all converged at one point in time,” said Rattlers general manager and VP of basketball operations, Barry Rawlyk. “It was basically in three or four days we lost like 80 per cent of our scoring.

“I probably didn’t do the best job that I possibly could or I needed to I guess in order for us to overcome that convergence of transition in our roster.”

While the Rattlers were able to bring in new pieces like 2023 CEBL MVP Teddy Allen, the chemistry wasn’t there as the team dropped 12 of their final 13 games of the year.

“I think that’s the biggest thing just figuring out how to win in Elam,” said team captain Anthony Tsegakele. “Being up, being down, figuring out how to get those extra stops and extra possessions that you need to win a ball game. I feel like we just didn’t really do a good job at that.”

Despite the lack of on-court success, the Rattlers are reporting a near-40-per cent bump in attendance in 2024, with the goal of having over 40,000 tickets sold next season.

Rattlers president Lee Genier also confirmed the team has been fielding calls from prospective local private entrepreneurs expressing interest in potentially own the team, adding those conversations will continue throughout the off-season.