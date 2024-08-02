Simply Delicious Recipe: Guernsey Girl cheese with fresh herb salad

Follow along with Susan Hay and cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique, as he prepares seared Guernsey Girl cheese with fresh herb salad.

Guernsey girl fresh summer salad

Yields 2 portions

Ingredients

1pc Guernsey Girl cheese

1 pack mixed microgreens (or arugula as a substitute)

30ml good quality olive oil

20ml white balsamic vinegar

A handful of finely chopped basil

Flaked salt

Cracker black pepper

Toasted baguette (or untrusted if preferred)

Instructions

Story continues below advertisement

In a mixing bowl, combine olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, basil, salt and pepper and whisk together; stir for two minutes to really incorporate ingredients and put to the side.

In a non stick pan on medium-high heat, add just a small drizzle of olive oil. Let the pan get quite hot.

Add Guernsey girl cheese into the pan and cook for two-and-a-half minutes, then gently flip the cheese and cook for another one-and-a-half minutes. Put to the side.

On a large dinner plate, add cooked cheese in the centre of the plate and scatter your microgreens around the cheese and a bit on top of the cheese as well.

Drizzle the vinaigrette onto the greens and the cheese.

Serve with baguette.