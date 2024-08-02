Simply Delicious Recipe: Guernsey Girl cheese with fresh herb salad

Follow along with Susan Hay and cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique, as he prepares seared Guernsey Girl cheese with fresh herb salad.
Guernsey girl fresh summer salad
Yields 2 portions
Ingredients
- 1pc Guernsey Girl cheese
- 1 pack mixed microgreens (or arugula as a substitute)
- 30ml good quality olive oil
- 20ml white balsamic vinegar
- A handful of finely chopped basil
- Flaked salt
- Cracker black pepper
- Toasted baguette (or untrusted if preferred)
Instructions
In a mixing bowl, combine olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, basil, salt and pepper and whisk together; stir for two minutes to really incorporate ingredients and put to the side.
In a non stick pan on medium-high heat, add just a small drizzle of olive oil. Let the pan get quite hot.
Add Guernsey girl cheese into the pan and cook for two-and-a-half minutes, then gently flip the cheese and cook for another one-and-a-half minutes. Put to the side.
On a large dinner plate, add cooked cheese in the centre of the plate and scatter your microgreens around the cheese and a bit on top of the cheese as well.
Drizzle the vinaigrette onto the greens and the cheese.
Serve with baguette.
