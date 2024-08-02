Menu

Simply Delicious Recipe: Guernsey Girl cheese with fresh herb salad

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Simply Delicious Recipe: Garlic Scapes Pesto'
Simply Delicious Recipe: Garlic Scapes Pesto
WATCH - Last Week's Simply Delicious Recipe: Garlic Scapes Pesto
Follow along with Susan Hay and cheese master Afrim Pristine, co-owner of Cheese Boutique, as he prepares seared Guernsey Girl cheese with fresh herb salad.

Guernsey girl fresh summer salad

Yields 2 portions

Ingredients

  • 1pc Guernsey Girl cheese
  • 1 pack mixed microgreens (or arugula as a substitute)
  • 30ml good quality olive oil
  • 20ml white balsamic vinegar
  • A handful of finely chopped basil
  • Flaked salt
  • Cracker black pepper
  • Toasted baguette (or untrusted if preferred)

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, combine olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, basil, salt and pepper and whisk together; stir for two minutes to really incorporate ingredients and put to the side.
In a non stick pan on medium-high heat, add just a small drizzle of olive oil. Let the pan get quite hot.
Add Guernsey girl cheese into the pan and cook for two-and-a-half minutes, then gently flip the cheese and cook for another one-and-a-half minutes. Put to the side.
On a large dinner plate, add cooked cheese in the centre of the plate and scatter your microgreens around the cheese and a bit on top of the cheese as well.
Drizzle the vinaigrette onto the greens and the cheese.
Serve with baguette.

