WestJet, Air North announce deal for single-ticket travel involving both airlines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2024 6:00 pm
1 min read
WestJet and Whitehorse-based Air North have announced a new agreement that will allow single-ticket travel across both airlines’ networks.

A statement from WestJet says the new “interline agreement” allows passengers to book a single ticket with a connected itinerary between WestJet’s network and the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

It says that means there will be a single check-in point and checked luggage will be delivered directly to the final destination for connecting itineraries starting July 31.

Jared Mikoch-Gerke, director of alliances and airport affairs for WestJet says the agreement will “redefine” air travel to Yukon and the Northwest Territories, sparking new tourism and business travel opportunities.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says in a statement that the agreement will also help remote communities with access to education, medical and cargo services.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai issued a statement saying the territory is “thrilled” to support the agreement, calling it a “significant step toward enhancing connectivity and convenience for travellers across the Yukon and beyond.”

Air North CEO Joe Sparling says safe, affordable and seamless air travel is a necessity rather than a luxury for northerners, and the deal with WestJet will expand access to and from the rest of the world for territory residents and visitors.

Air North currently serves 12 Canadian destinations including four Northern communities in Yukon as well as Inuvik, Northwest Territories.

Once the interline agreement begins, passengers will be able to book a single ticket to connect with more than 100 destinations across the WestJet network.

