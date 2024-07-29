Man dies in Highway 3A motorcycle crash

A Saturday motorcycle crash on Highway 3A at Twin Bays, B.C., killed one.
The motorcyclist, 71, appears to have been travelling south on Highway 3A when he failed to navigate a corner and travelled left, off the highway, RCMP said in a press release.
He was treated for injuries at the scene, however, was pronounced dead, Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.
RCMP, along with BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service, are continuing to investigate the cause.
