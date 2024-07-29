Man dies in Highway 3A motorcycle crash

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Saturday motorcycle crash on Highway 3A at Twin Bays, B.C., killed one.

The motorcyclist, 71, appears to have been travelling south on Highway 3A when he failed to navigate a corner and travelled left, off the highway, RCMP said in a press release.

2:43 Traffic Tips: Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

He was treated for injuries at the scene, however, was pronounced dead, Cpl. James Grandy said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP, along with BC Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service, are continuing to investigate the cause.