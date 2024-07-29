Africville reunion: Witness describes shooting as ‘warzone,’ community groups unite

Send this page to someone via email

Over a dozen Black community organizations, as well as the Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, are uniting to offer support to anyone impacted by Saturday’s shooting at Africville reunion in Halifax and to denounce gun violence.

Four people in their 20s and one teenager, all bystanders in a crowd at the annual event, were caught up in an exchange of gunfire between two men, police said Sunday. The shooting is believed to have been “targeted,” police said, but it’s unclear whether the intended target was injured. There is also no suspect information as of Monday morning.

A statement issued by Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs Twila Grosse and supported by over a dozen groups denounces the gun violence.

It stresses that the community of Africville and its former residents “are a symbol of the resilience in the African Nova Scotian community and faith and courage to overcome great obstacles” and that they will ensure “its legacy and spirit live on and are not defined by a tragic event.”

Story continues below advertisement

Africville was settled in the 1840s and was a predominantly African “community for over 150 years before the City of Halifax razed and relocated the community between 1964 and 1970,” a municipal website says. The annual Africville Reunion provides an opportunity “to learn about Africville’s rich history and continue its legacy,” according to Discover Halifax.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The statement also includes information about a community help line set up by the Association of Black Social Workers for those seeking counseling and support in the wake of the violence.

“I am deeply saddened and concerned by the incident that occurred during the Africville Family Reunion, an event that holds significant importance to our community as it celebrates the rich history and resilience of Africville,” Grosse wrote.

“Our thoughts are with the families and individuals impacted, and we remain committed to supporting the Africville community during this difficult time. Let us continue to honor the legacy of Africville by fostering unity, strength, and resilience within our community.”

One attendee and former resident of Africville, Paula Grant-Smith, described a terrifying scene with bullets “flying all over.”

“This horrendous act took place by no former resident of Africville,” she said.

“We’re furious and we’re hurt and I am livid that my grandchildren, my nieces and my nephews had to go through that (Saturday) night.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was like being in a warzone.”