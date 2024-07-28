Menu

Crime

5 people shot after gunfire exchanged at Africville reunion in Halifax

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 28, 2024 10:01 am
1 min read
A photo of blurred police siren lights at night. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News
Five people in a crowd at a popular annual festival highlighting the history of Africville in Halifax are in hospital — including one believed to be in life-threatening condition — after getting caught up in an exchange of gunfire between two men, police said.

At roughly 10 p.m. Saturday, Halifax Regional Police said they “responded to reports of multiple shots fired” at the annual Africville Reunion.

Police say two men “exchanged gunfire and shots went into the surrounding crowd, striking five people.”

Authorities have not provided any information about the ages of the victims, nor the range of injuries, except to say that all five were taken to hospital and one person is believed to be in “potentially life-threatening” condition.

No information has been provided about the two suspects but police are asking people to “remain out of the area to allow officers to conduct the investigation.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

