Temporary emergency disruptions at Nicola Valley Hospital

Temporary changes have been made at the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre due to limited nurse availability
Emergency services will be unavailable from 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 to 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024.
Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital during this time.
All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.
