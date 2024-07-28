Menu

Health

Temporary emergency disruptions at Nicola Valley Hospital

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 28, 2024 5:44 pm
1 min read
File:. View image in full screen
File:.
Temporary changes have been made at the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre due to limited nurse availability

Emergency services will be unavailable from 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 to 8:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital during this time.

All other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.

