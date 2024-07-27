2 B.C. residents awarded after rescuing trapped British couple from car

Send this page to someone via email

Two B.C. residents have been honoured by police for acts of bravery in helping a British couple escape their partially-submerged vehicle.

According to the RCMP, tourists Mark and Janet Brimicombe were touring the province in June 2022 when their driving holiday “quickly turned into a life-or-death situation.”

After visiting family in Vancouver, the two were travelling along Highway 99, in the Hat Creek area near Cache Creek, when their vehicle left the road, plunged down a steep embankment and into the creek.

View image in full screen The damaged car in Hat Creek that British tourists Mark and Janet Brimicombe were rescued from. RCMP

“The water was fast-running and was filling up their vehicle,” the RCMP said this week. “Both Mark and Janet had injuries and the situation was precarious.”

However, two other motorists had seen the Brimicombes leave the road and both jumped into action.

Police say Nicholas Froese of Kelowna and Ken MacKenzie of Lac La Hache traversed their way down the embankment, opened the vehicle’s sunroof and helped the couple escape.

“Mr. Froese and Mr. MacKenzie supported the tourists up the steep embankment and provided first aid care while they called 911,” said RCMP.

“Following the incident, the Brimicombes received treatment at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops for their injuries, which could have been far worse should their rescuers not have been so quick to act.”

Froese and MacKenzie each received Commanding Officer Commendations for their bravery and selfless actions.

“Mr. Froese and Mr. MacKenzie acted quickly and decisively in a dangerous situation,” said Const. Richard Wright. “Their actions and aftercare for the Brimicombes were exceptional.”

Mark Brimicombe said the awards are “richly deserved,” adding their vehicle rolled down 170 feet and was well out of sight of highway traffic.

View image in full screen Mark and Janet Brimicombe. RCMP

“Our rescuers were brave, calm, and quick-thinking. Once they realized we were still alive, they came down and helped us to get out of the car, cross the river and up the very steep embankment,” he said.

“We still think of them and can’t bear to think of what would have happened had they not been there. Not a day goes by that we do not thank God for being alive.”

Nicholas Froese, right, accepting his award. RCMP

Ken MacKenzie, left, accepting his award. RCMP

The Brimicombes also thanked police, the ambulance crew and hospital staff.

“Each of them was supportive and contributed much to our healing,” said Mark Brimicombe. “British Columbia can be rightly proud of such brave citizens and the staff of their public services.”