Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec police arrest suspect after pedestrian killed in alleged hit and run

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2024 12:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec provincial police report 240 fatal collisions in 2023'
Quebec provincial police report 240 fatal collisions in 2023
WATCH: Quebec provincial police report 240 fatal collisions in 2023 – Mar 14, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec provincial police are investigating a fatal hit and run that took place early on Saturday morning near Mont-Tremblant, Que, in the Laurentians region of the province.

Police spokesperson Élizabeth Marquis-Guy said emergency services were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. after a man in his 30s was found on the ground with serious injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they arrested a suspect in his 20s who allegedly hit the pedestrian with his vehicle and continued driving.

Trending Now

Marquis-Guy said the suspect could be charged with hit and run causing death as well as impaired driving.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will be meeting with investigators later today.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices