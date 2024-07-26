Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Saskatchewan residents file Charter lawsuit over province’s gas-plant plan

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 3:08 pm
1 min read
A group of Saskatchewan residents has filed a lawsuit against the provincial government and SaskPower, saying a plan to build more gas-fired power plants violates Charter rights. View image in full screen
A group of Saskatchewan residents has filed a lawsuit against the provincial government and SaskPower, saying a plan to build more gas-fired power plants violates Charter rights. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A lawsuit has been filed by 15 Saskatchewan residents, ages 15 to 80,  arguing that a plan by the provincial government and SaskPower to expand gas-fired electricity generation violates Charter rights to life, security of person and equality.

The applicants are arguing that the government and SaskPower plan to allow a certain level of emissions, said Martin Olszynski, an associate professor of law at the University of Calgary, and “that those emissions themselves, and authorizing those emissions,  is what’s going to interfere with the applicants Charter rights.”

The Saskatchewan Environmental Society says the lawsuit is the first of its kind in Saskatchewan, although similar lawsuits have been filed in other provinces and at the federal level.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The society has filed an application to intervene in the case but says that the provincial government and SaskPower are opposing the application.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was just very surprised at the Government of Saskatchewan’s determination not to have the Saskatchewan Environmental Society’s expert witness is heard in this case,” said Peter Prebble, a member of the society’s board.

“They [the witness] are internationally and nationally renowned, and I thought that expertise would be welcome.”
Trending Now

SaskPower and the province, meanwhile, have filed a motion to dismiss the case entirely.

More on Science and Tech

Olszynski said the government may use the notwithstanding clause to keep its gas-plant electricity program moving forward, given the current political climate.

SaskPower is refusing to comment as the matter is before the courts.

The province says has called natural gas-fired power plants the most effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions without causing harm to people and the economy.

The case is expected to be heard in October.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices