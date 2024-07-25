Menu

Crime

New video released of person of interest in reported stranger sexual assault in Surrey

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 3:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey Sex Assault Suspect Video'
Surrey Sex Assault Suspect Video
In this video provided by Surrey RCMP you can see the person of interest walking and speaking on the phone. Investigators say they responded to a call on July 20th at the 14100 block of 91 Avenue in Surrey. Global News is blurring the identity of the suspect until an arrest is made. Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP.
Surrey, B.C., RCMP have released new video of a person of interest in connection with a report of a stranger sexual assault on July 20.

The victim told police she was woken up around 3:15 a.m. by a man groping her in her home on 91 Avenue.

The victim screamed for help and the suspect fled, police said.

Police have now released a new video from a home’s driveway showing a man walking by who they would like to talk to.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s and five feet seven to five feet 10 inches tall, with an average build and a long black beard.

Trending Now

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or has information regarding the suspect, specifically between the hours of 11 p.m. on July 19 and 3:30 a.m. on July 20. Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-106141.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

