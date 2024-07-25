New video released of person of interest in reported stranger sexual assault in Surrey

Surrey, B.C., RCMP have released new video of a person of interest in connection with a report of a stranger sexual assault on July 20.
The victim told police she was woken up around 3:15 a.m. by a man groping her in her home on 91 Avenue.
The victim screamed for help and the suspect fled, police said.
Get daily National news
Police have now released a new video from a home’s driveway showing a man walking by who they would like to talk to.
The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s and five feet seven to five feet 10 inches tall, with an average build and a long black beard.
Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or has information regarding the suspect, specifically between the hours of 11 p.m. on July 19 and 3:30 a.m. on July 20. Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-106141.
Comments