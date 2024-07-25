New video released of person of interest in reported stranger sexual assault in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey, B.C., RCMP have released new video of a person of interest in connection with a report of a stranger sexual assault on July 20.

The victim told police she was woken up around 3:15 a.m. by a man groping her in her home on 91 Avenue.

The victim screamed for help and the suspect fled, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police have now released a new video from a home’s driveway showing a man walking by who they would like to talk to.

The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s and five feet seven to five feet 10 inches tall, with an average build and a long black beard.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen or has information regarding the suspect, specifically between the hours of 11 p.m. on July 19 and 3:30 a.m. on July 20. Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-106141.