Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vast majority of Toronto-area new condo investors losing money every month: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2024 1:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Home sales in Canada fell in June despite rate cut'
Business Matters: Home sales in Canada fell in June despite rate cut
WATCH: Despite an interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada, the Toronto and Vancouver real estate markets aren't heating up just yet. Nivrita Ganguly has the details and more in Business Matters for July 4, 2024 – Jul 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new report says Canada’s largest condo market is facing its biggest test in decades as the number of investors losing money every month, and the amount they’re losing, has ballooned.

The report by CIBC and Urbanation says rising costs have left 82 per cent of new condo investors with a mortgage as cash flow negative in the first half of the year, up from 52 per cent in 2022.

The report showed that investors who closed on a condo in 2023 had negative monthly cash flow of $597, up from $223 per month in 2022, while in 2021 and 2020, investors were still on average making monthly profits.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The report says higher interest costs, along completions on higher-priced condos, drove up ownership costs by 21 per cent last year, far ahead of the eight per cent rise in rents.

Story continues below advertisement

Authors Benjamin Tal and Shawn Hildebrant say the financial picture is dramatically slowing sales and condo completions, which will create a stagnation in housing stock in the coming years.

Trending Now

They say the pressures mean the Canadian housing market, and the Greater Toronto market in particular, are facing the most significant test since the 1991 recession.

Click to play video: '2024 Canadian Real Estate Outlook'
2024 Canadian Real Estate Outlook
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices