Evacuation alert issued for 5 properties in Boundary region

Five properties in B.C.’s Boundary region are on evacuation alert from a nearby wildfire.
The Lower Campbell Creek blaze is estimated at 200 hectares and is burning around 26 kilometres east of Penticton.
It’s also around six kilometres west of the unincorporated community of Carmi. The evacuation alerts affect one property on Carmi Creek Forest Service Road, one on Highway 33 and three on Wilkinson Creek Forest Service Road.
“We have issued this evacuation alert out of an abundance of caution on the advice of BC Wildfire service,” said Mark Stephens of the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.
Those on evacuation alert can pre-register online for emergency support services.
However, the regional district says if an evacuation order is issued, residents must leave their homes immediately, and it’s highly suggested they prepare for that possibility by gathering their essential items in advance.
The lightning-caused fire was discovered on Tuesday and is deemed to be out of control.
