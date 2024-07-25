Wildfire near Golden, B.C. forces evacuation order and alert, Highway 95 closed

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Golden and the surrounding areas are on edge on Thursday due to a wildfire burning in the Parson area near the B.C.-Alberta border.

An evacuation order has been issued for about 100 properties on Malone Road, Parson River Crossing Forest Service Road and Thomas Road.

About 1,200 properties remain on evacuation alert.

The Dogtooth FSR fire is 133 hectares in size.

In an update posted Thursday morning from the Town of Golden, officials said the fire remains active but the weather is working in crews’ favour.

Highway 95 remains closed from Golden to Radium but is likely to reopen pending a re-evaluation of the area, according to town officials.

