Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Fire

Wildfire near Golden, B.C. forces evacuation order and alert, Highway 95 closed

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 1:06 pm
1 min read
Wildfires continue to grow across B.C.
High winds have caused several fires across B.C. to spread, prompting expanded evacuation orders and alerts. Troy Charles reports.
Residents of Golden and the surrounding areas are on edge on Thursday due to a wildfire burning in the Parson area near the B.C.-Alberta border.

An evacuation order has been issued for about 100 properties on Malone Road, Parson River Crossing Forest Service Road and Thomas Road.

About 1,200 properties remain on evacuation alert.

The Dogtooth FSR fire is 133 hectares in size.

Cooler weather improves firefighting conditions in B.C.
In an update posted Thursday morning from the Town of Golden, officials said the fire remains active but the weather is working in crews’ favour.

Highway 95 remains closed from Golden to Radium but is likely to reopen pending a re-evaluation of the area, according to town officials.

