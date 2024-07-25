Manitoba golfers to tee off for world record attempt Monday

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of western Manitoba golfers are hoping to set a world record by trying to play an unprecedented amount of golf.

Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough say they’re aiming for 307 holes of golf in a single day as part of this year’s 12th annual Marathon Monday — an event that has raised more than $144,000 for cancer research since its inception.

The current world record is 306 holes played in 12 hours. Last year, the Manitobans tackled 225 holes — short of the record, but still an impressive amount of golf, and a huge increase from their inaugural Marathon Monday in 2012, in which they played a mere (by comparison) 126 holes.

This year, they say, they’ll be stepping up their game for the record attempt at Glenboro Golf Course, south of Carberry, Man. — very familiar turf for both golfers.

“We both grew up on that golf course, so we’ve got our roots pretty deep in that place,” Law told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“That’s where we started doing this in 2012, so we thought it was the logical choice. We have a lot of fun with it every year and they treat us really well there.”

To meet the goal, the duo are getting a bit of help in the form of drivers who will be shuttling them from hole to hole to keep up the pace.

“We’re not used to playing that many,” Thornborough said. “It’s a big jump for us, but we’re excited to do it.”

“This year actually we have some drivers who are going to drive us, we’re going to be in separate carts just to go as quickly as possible. In the past, we’ve always rode together.

“It’s a long day, and we’re (usually) by ourselves, but this year, for the speed we need to go, we’ve added some extra help.”

Law and Thornborough said they’ll be doing a practice run Sunday before attempting the real thing the next day.

More information about the annual event and how to donate to the cause is available on the Marathon Monday website.