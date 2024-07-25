Woman dead and 2 Calgary firefighters injured in southeast fire

A fire in the southeast community of Legacy early Thursday claimed the life of one woman and sent two firefighters to hospital with minor injuries.
Crews were called to the 100 block of Legacy Path S.E. at 2:50 a.m. Thursday after flames were seen coming from one of the townhouse units.
Firefighters found the unit engulfed, with the fire spreading to the two neighbouring units.
A woman was found dead on the third floor of the initial unit. Officials from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived just before 7 a.m.
As crews were making their way up to the second storey, two firefighters fell through the floor, one up to their neck, the other up to their waist. Fellow firefighters pulled them from the floor and they were rushed to Foothills Medical Centre with minor injuries.
District Chief Loren Knodel says the experience of the crews ensured that the two injured firefighters got out safely.
“We do lots of training and crews work together as a team,” Knodel said. “Once that happens, they’re right behind each other, supporting them, pulling them out of the floor, and getting them out immediately.”
Calgary police’s arson unit has been called in to help with the investigation.
