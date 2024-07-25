Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman dead and 2 Calgary firefighters injured in southeast fire

By Michael King Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 10:07 am
1 min read
Three townhouse units in the southeast community are damaged after an early morning fire. View image in full screen
An early morning fire in the southeast community of Legacy has claimed the life of one person and sent two firefighters to hospital with minor injuries. . Michael King / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A fire in the southeast community of Legacy early Thursday claimed the life of one woman and sent two firefighters to hospital with minor injuries.

Crews were called to the 100 block of Legacy Path S.E. at 2:50 a.m. Thursday after flames were seen coming from one of the townhouse units.

Firefighters found the unit engulfed, with the fire spreading to the two neighbouring units.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A woman was found dead on the third floor of the initial unit. Officials from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner arrived just before 7 a.m.

As crews were making their way up to the second storey, two firefighters fell through the floor, one up to their neck, the other up to their waist. Fellow firefighters pulled them from the floor and they were rushed to Foothills Medical Centre with minor injuries.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

District Chief Loren Knodel says the experience of the crews ensured that the two injured firefighters got out safely.

“We do lots of training and crews work together as a team,” Knodel said. “Once that happens, they’re right behind each other, supporting them, pulling them out of the floor, and getting them out immediately.”

Calgary police’s arson unit has been called in to help with the investigation.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices