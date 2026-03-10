Body-worn camera footage shows police rescue of man from frigid Lake Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Ontario say officers pulled a man from the freezing waters of Lake Ontario at the Bowmanville pier last month.

Durham Regional Police say their 911 communications centre received a call on Feb. 11 about a 55-year-old man who had fallen into the lake.

❄️ DRPS officers rescue male from frigid water at Bowmanville Pier🌊 On February 11, 2026, DRPS' 911 Communications received a call for a male who had fallen into Lake Ontario. Within minutes, officers arrived on scene and located the male and pulled him out of the water in… pic.twitter.com/634as6pJFc — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) March 10, 2026

Officers arrived within minutes, located the man and pulled him from the water in freezing temperatures.

Police say body-worn camera footage captured what they described as the quick thinking and brave actions of the officers involved.

In the video, the man can be seen struggling near the edge of the pier. Officers move quickly toward the shoreline and position themselves to reach him. They are seen leaning over the edge and grabbing hold of him while others assist, working together to pull him up and out of the icy water.

The footage shows the officers dragging the man back onto the pier and away from the edge as they check on him after the rescue.

Sgt. Janalyn Dowdle with the Durham Regional Police service said the man was treated by EMS and brought to local hospital for treatment.