Canada

Body-worn camera footage shows police rescue of man from frigid Lake Ontario

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 6:27 pm
1 min read
Police say officers quickly rescued a man who fell into the freezing waters of Lake Ontario at the Bowmanville pier, with body-camera footage capturing the dramatic moment. View image in full screen
Police say officers quickly rescued a man who fell into the freezing waters of Lake Ontario at the Bowmanville pier, with body-camera footage capturing the dramatic moment. Durham Regional Police/X
Police in Ontario say officers pulled a man from the freezing waters of Lake Ontario at the Bowmanville pier last month.

Durham Regional Police say their 911 communications centre received a call on Feb. 11 about a 55-year-old man who had fallen into the lake.

Officers arrived within minutes, located the man and pulled him from the water in freezing temperatures.

Police say body-worn camera footage captured what they described as the quick thinking and brave actions of the officers involved.

In the video, the man can be seen struggling near the edge of the pier. Officers move quickly toward the shoreline and position themselves to reach him. They are seen leaning over the edge and grabbing hold of him while others assist, working together to pull him up and out of the icy water.

The footage shows the officers dragging the man back onto the pier and away from the edge as they check on him after the rescue.

Sgt. Janalyn Dowdle with the Durham Regional Police service said the man was treated by EMS and brought to local hospital for treatment.

