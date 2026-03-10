Menu

Crime

‘Not In My Community’: Penticton campaign addresses rise in intimate partner violence

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted March 10, 2026 9:37 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Penticton campaign to target intimate partner violence'
Penticton campaign to target intimate partner violence
The Penticton RCMP, along with community agencies and political leaders, are launching the "Not In My Community" campaign to counter intimate partner violence. Victoria Femia reports.
City officials, police and community organizations in Penticton, B.C., are launching a new campaign aimed at addressing a rise in intimate partner violence in the community.

The initiative, called Not In My Community, brings together the City of Penticton, RCMP and local service organizations to focus on prevention, improving access to support services and strengthening coordination between agencies responding to violence.

“We are taking a united stand against intimate partner violence,” Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield said during the campaign launch.

Penticton RCMP say the campaign will also introduce a new role, a dedicated intimate partner violence coordinator within the local detachment.

“Police focus on investigations and immediate safety,” Supt. Beth McAndie said. “Community partners provide counselling, advocacy, housing support and long-term care.”

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

McAndie says the new coordinator will also help identify patterns of violence sooner, allowing agencies to intervene earlier and potentially prevent further harm.

Click to play video: 'Intimate partner violence report'
Intimate partner violence report

The one-year campaign comes as police report an increase in domestic violence incidents in the area.

“We’re seeing an upward trend in reported domestic violence incidents locally of almost 20 per cent in 2025 from 2024,” McAndie said.

Organizers say the campaign will also extend into local schools, where outreach efforts and educational materials will aim to raise awareness among young people and encourage students to report abuse.

“We need to make sure that we have the resources in place to help the victims. More importantly, help the kids that are not only victims of violence, but also witness violence,” Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel said.

Erica Markus-Pawliuk with the South Okanagan Women in Need Society says the campaign’s message is meant to resonate across the community.

“This message we must continue to repeat is clear: not in my community, not in my neighbourhood, not in my group chat, not in my friend group,” she said. “And knowing in your home you don’t need to do this alone.”

As part of the campaign, informational posters will be displayed throughout the city, connecting people experiencing intimate partner violence with local resources and support services.

