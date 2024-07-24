Okanagan Dream Rally arrives in downtown Kelowna on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The best-known car gathering in the Okanagan is near.

On Saturday, the Okanagan Dream Rally will take place in downtown Kelowna. This fundraiser attracts not only the most expensive vehicles in the region but also thousands of automotive fans.

For a few hours Saturday morning, Water Street will be home to supercars and luxury vehicles.

Love the sculpted lines of Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis? Trek on down to get up-close looks at not one, but many.

More than 250 vehicles of all types are expected to be on display before their owners take them on a short drive to Peachland and back, with children and youth in need acting as their co-pilots.

This year, funds will go to Ronald McDonald House Charities and the KGH Foundation.

As expected, road closures and parking restrictions will be in place throughout the downtown area.

Water Street will be closed between Sunset Drive and Cawston Avenue from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The City of Kelowna says during this time, parking and access will also be restricted along Water Street from Cawston Avenue to the Queensway Roundabout to allow spectators to gather along the rally route.

Only local traffic will be permitted from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a full closure from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Also, the Water Street boat launch will remain open, with potential delays in the morning. The Cook Road and Sutherland boat launches are recommended as alternatives during this time frame.

More information about the rally is available online.