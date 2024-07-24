Ground crews now battling Sitkum Creek wildfire in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service says a dozen ground crews are now battling a remote wildfire in the North Okanagan.

The Sitkum Creek wildfire is burning around 63 km east of Vernon and 22 km northeast of Cherryville, and has spawned an evacuation order and an evacuation alert.

Discovered on July 18 and currently estimated at 1,501 hectares, the out-of-control and lightning-caused blaze is also just east of Sugar Lake, which is home to a resort and seasonal properties.

The evacuation order is for the east side of Sugar Lake, while an evacuation alert is in place for the west side.

At first, no crews were sent to battle the blaze, which BC Wildfire says is located in quite steep terrain.

Now, the crews are working to contain the fire’s west flank, with a helicopter providing support. Also, structure protection personnel are conducting assessments within the evacuation alert area.

The Regional District of North Okanagan issued the order on Tuesday evening, an upgrade from the alert it originally issued.

“Due to limited evacuation escape routes, travel through the evacuation alert area to Spectrum or Greenbush Lake is not recommended,” the regional district said.

“Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

More information about the evacuation order is available online.