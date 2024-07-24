2 women arrested after 4 suitcases full of marijuana seized at Halifax airport

Send this page to someone via email

Two women were arrested at Halifax Stanfield International Airport earlier this week after four suitcases full of marijuana were discovered in outbound luggage, according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Police say the suitcases, which contained 140 kilograms of pot, were found on Monday at around 10:25 a.m. by Canada Border Services Agency officers.

The officers then connected the bags to people who were on a plane set to fly to the United Kingdom, according to a release from the RCMP.

It said the officers then boarded the flight and arrested two passengers while also seizing Canadian, U.S. and British currency.

Two women, aged 22 and 20, are facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis, possession for the purpose of exporting cannabis, possession for the purpose of selling cannabis, possession of property obtained by crime and laundering proceeds of crime.