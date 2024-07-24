Vancouver police identify women found dead along English Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have identified the bodies of two women who were found along English Bay.

They are not releasing their identities to the public but police say their families have been notified.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The first woman was found in the water off Sunset Beach on Sunday but how she died is still unknown.

The second woman was discovered on Monday during low tide, just west of Kitsilano Pool.

Police said they won’t be sharing how she died but don’t suspect criminality in her death.

Officers said they do not believe the two deaths are connected.