Canada

Vancouver police identify women found dead along English Bay

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 2:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 bodies found on Vancouver beaches'
2 bodies found on Vancouver beaches
For the second time in as many days, a woman's body has been found on a Vancouver beach. Monday afternoon's low tide yielded the grisly find just west of Kitsilano pool. Vancouver police are now canvassing the area to see if neighbours heard or saw anything unusual.
Vancouver police have identified the bodies of two women who were found along English Bay.

They are not releasing their identities to the public but police say their families have been notified.

The first woman was found in the water off Sunset Beach on Sunday but how she died is still unknown.

The second woman was discovered on Monday during low tide, just west of Kitsilano Pool.

Police said they won’t be sharing how she died but don’t suspect criminality in her death.

Officers said they do not believe the two deaths are connected.

