Coun. Mayes out, Santos in as Winnipeg mayor shuffles executive policy committee

Winnipeg’s mayor is shaking up his executive policy committee (EPC).

Scott Gillingham announced Wednesday that, among other changes, Coun. Brian Mayes (St. Vital) will no longer be on the committee.

The mayor commended Mayes, who had served on EPC for more than 11 years, for his dedication to the committees he chaired, most recently water and waste.

“Coun. Mayes is one of the longest-serving members of EPC in Winnipeg’s history and a strong advocate for the people of St. Vital,” Gillingham said in a statement.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with him in his role as councillor.”

Mayes was originally appointed to the committee by then-mayor Sam Katz, and continued through the tenure of his successor Brian Bowman, and into Gillingham’s administration.

“It has been an honour and privilege to have served with three different mayors, who have all had their own vision for our city and unique governance approaches,” Mayes said in a statement Wednesday.

“I am proud of the work that I have been able to accomplish while chairing various committees, and truly feel that I have been able to deliver not only for the residents of St. Vital, but also for our city.”

Mayes said while he’s proud of the work he accomplished, he’s “frustrated” that he didn’t get to see his efforts to modernize Winnipeg’s sewage treatment systems through to completion.

Other changes include the addition of Vivian Santos (Point Douglas) as chair of the standing policy committee on community services, while Evan Duncan (Charleswood) moves to the water, waste and environment role.

The other committee members remain the same: Janice Lukes (Waverley West) as chair of public works and deputy mayor, Jeff Browaty (North Kildonan) as chair of finance and economic development, Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) as chair of property and development, and Markus Chambers (St. Norbert), as acting deputy mayor.

Gillingham said he wants EPC to prioritize issues including accelerating new housing construction to tackle the homelessness crisis, and to improve the city’s budget position, over the next year.

“It’s important to periodically refresh EPC to ensure it benefits from the diverse viewpoints and experiences on City Council,” the mayor said, “and to achieve balanced representation from across Winnipeg.”