Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch: Ontario and Quebec could see nickel-sized hail, downpours

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 11:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto to review its flood response this week'
Toronto to review its flood response this week
RELATED - Toronto's city manager said he and other city officials will review Toronto's response to flooding on Tuesday. Paul Johnson said the decision not to close the DVP earlier was affected by assessments that underestimated the amount of rainfall headed for the region. Matthew Bingley reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A strong thunderstorm is heading to Ontario and Quebec over the coming hours which has prompted Environment Canada to issue alerts for a good portion of the provinces.

The agency says its meteorologists are tracking a system which could cause the affected areas to see thunderstorms on Wednesday morning and into the evening.

A warning has been issued for the city of Hamilton while a watch has been issued for an area which stretches from Norfolk County to Montreal, including Peterborough, Ottawa, Kingston and most of the GTA.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It also stretches north into cottage country areas such as Muskoka and the Kawartha Lakes areas and up into communities around Deep River in Ontario and Mont Laurier in Quebec.

Environment Canada says the affected areas could see torrential downpours with as much as 50 mm of rain falling in an hour.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 90 km per hour while the storm could also dump nickel-sized hail on the area.

Trending Now

The agency warns residents to keep an eye out as the heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding and water to pool on roads.

It says that hail could also create property damage and/or injury while the winds could also create issues by tossing loose objects or other cause damage to buildings as well.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” the warning notes.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices