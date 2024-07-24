Severe thunderstorm watch: Ontario and Quebec could see nickel-sized hail, downpours

Send this page to someone via email

A strong thunderstorm is heading to Ontario and Quebec over the coming hours which has prompted Environment Canada to issue alerts for a good portion of the provinces.

The agency says its meteorologists are tracking a system which could cause the affected areas to see thunderstorms on Wednesday morning and into the evening.

A warning has been issued for the city of Hamilton while a watch has been issued for an area which stretches from Norfolk County to Montreal, including Peterborough, Ottawa, Kingston and most of the GTA.

It also stretches north into cottage country areas such as Muskoka and the Kawartha Lakes areas and up into communities around Deep River in Ontario and Mont Laurier in Quebec.

Environment Canada says the affected areas could see torrential downpours with as much as 50 mm of rain falling in an hour.

In addition, wind gusts could reach speeds of up to 90 km per hour while the storm could also dump nickel-sized hail on the area.

The agency warns residents to keep an eye out as the heavy rainfall could cause flash flooding and water to pool on roads.

It says that hail could also create property damage and/or injury while the winds could also create issues by tossing loose objects or other cause damage to buildings as well.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” the warning notes.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”