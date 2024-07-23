Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Sea Bears clinch playoff spot for second year in a row

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 10:59 pm
1 min read
The logo for the Winnipeg Sea Bears basketball team is seen in an undated handout image. The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) introduced the Sea Bears as its newest member during a Wednesday news conference at Canada Life Centre, the team’s home arena when it begins play in the 2023 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CEBL. View image in full screen
The logo for the Winnipeg Sea Bears basketball team is seen in an undated handout image. The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) introduced the Sea Bears as its newest member during a Wednesday news conference at Canada Life Centre, the team’s home arena when it begins play in the 2023 season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CEBL. GAC
The Winnipeg Sea Bears are going back to the post-season for the second year in a row.

The Sea Bears overcame a double-digit deficit to beat the Calgary Surge 111-104 to claim their playoff spot on Tuesday.

The Sea Bears trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, but outscored the Surge 29-17 in the fourth en route to their second-straight victory. Jarred Ogungbemi-Jackson secured the win on a free throw to finish the night with 17 points.

It was the second-largest crowd in CEBL history as 11,051 fans were at the Canada Life Centre for the clincher with the upper bowl open for the first time since last year’s playoff game.

Justin Wright-Foreman scored a game-high 24 points for Winnipeg.

The victory eliminated the Saskatchewan Rattlers from post-season contention and kept the Sea Bears’ hopes of hosting a playoff game alive.

Sitting in the fourth and final playoff position in the Western Conference, the Sea Bears have a 9-9 record and are just one win back of the Surge for third place. Both teams have only two games left and the rematch on Thursday in Calgary could determine their final place in the standings.

