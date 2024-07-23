Menu

Canada

Neighbours helping neighbours: How one Saskatoon family was gifted a new set of wheels

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 8:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Neighbours helping Neighbours: How one Saskatoon family was lent a helping hand'
Neighbours helping Neighbours: How one Saskatoon family was lent a helping hand
WATCH: A simple gesture of kindness can go a long way. And for one Saskatoon family a nightmare situation turned into something to be thankful for all because of the kindness of a stranger.
A simple gesture of kindness can go a long way…

And for one Saskatoon family, a nightmare situation turned into something to be thankful for — all because of the kindness of a stranger.

Global News’ Nicole Healey shares the story of a Saskatoon man who stepped up when a family had their bikes robbed.

Check out the video at the top for the story.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

