N.B. asks Auditor General to look further into travel nurse contracts

New Brunswick’s Public Accounts Committee has asked the Auditor General to look deeper into travel nurse contracts signed with Canadian Health Labs in 2021. But this time, to use powers his office has only used once before. Global’s Silas Brown explains.
