Crime

Inmate killed in assault at Manitoba prison, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
RCMP are investigating a homicide at Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating a homicide at Stony Mountain Institution. Global News / File
RCMP and corrections officials are investigating after an inmate was killed Monday at a Manitoba prison.

Officers were called to Stony Mountain Institution, 24 km north of Winnipeg, after a report of a serious assault.

When police arrived, they found the victim, 37, with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identification unit were called in to help with the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Escaped Stony Mountain inmate returned to custody, police say'
Escaped Stony Mountain inmate returned to custody, police say
