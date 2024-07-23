Inmate killed in assault at Manitoba prison, RCMP say

See more sharing options

RCMP and corrections officials are investigating after an inmate was killed Monday at a Manitoba prison.

Officers were called to Stony Mountain Institution, 24 km north of Winnipeg, after a report of a serious assault.

When police arrived, they found the victim, 37, with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identification unit were called in to help with the investigation.