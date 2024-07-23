Inmate killed in assault at Manitoba prison, RCMP say

RCMP and corrections officials are investigating after an inmate was killed Monday at a Manitoba prison.
Officers were called to Stony Mountain Institution, 24 km north of Winnipeg, after a report of a serious assault.
When police arrived, they found the victim, 37, with serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identification unit were called in to help with the investigation.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Alberta men charged with threatening to kill prime minister, other federal politicians
- Premiers cite slain B.C. woman in letter calling for review of federal bail reform
- A Canadian has been convicted of terrorism in the U.K. What we know
- Sonya Massey: Bodycam shows Illinois deputy shooting Black woman in her home
Comments