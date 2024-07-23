Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Okanagan drug-trafficking raid

Four people from the Lower Mainland were arrested in the Okanagan last Thursday during a raid police say resulted in the seizure of multiple bags of drugs.
Shortly before 7 a.m., on Thursday, July 18, officers executed search warrants at residences on Monashee Road in Vernon and Panorama Lane in Kelowna.
“The operation was conducted as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking group operating in both Vernon and Kelowna,” RCMP said.
Three males and one female, all from the Lower Mainland, were arrested.
“A large quantity of cash, prescription drugs and suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine were seized,” RCMP said.
“All four individuals were released pending further investigation and charge submission for possession for the purpose of trafficking.”
