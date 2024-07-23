Menu

Crime

Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Okanagan drug-trafficking raid

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 4:19 pm
1 min read
Four people from the Lower Mainland were arrested in the Okanagan last Thursday during a raid police say resulted in the seizure of multiple bags of drugs.

Shortly before 7 a.m., on Thursday, July 18, officers executed search warrants at residences on Monashee Road in Vernon and Panorama Lane in Kelowna.

“The operation was conducted as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking group operating in both Vernon and Kelowna,” RCMP said.

Three males and one female, all from the Lower Mainland, were arrested.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A large quantity of cash, prescription drugs and suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine were seized,” RCMP said.

“All four individuals were released pending further investigation and charge submission for possession for the purpose of trafficking.”

