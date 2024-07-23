Menu

Canada

Trudeau hand-picking candidate in Montreal byelection riles aspiring contenders

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2024 12:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Montreal as questions swirl about his leadership of the Liberal Party'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Montreal as questions swirl about his leadership of the Liberal Party
RELATED - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Montreal on Wednesday committing millions of dollars to build new community centres. But his political future and the hopes of liberal candidates in upcoming byelections are being put to the test. Last month the party lost a stronghold in a Downtown Toronto byelection, and as Tim Sargeant reports, some people are calling for a change – Jul 3, 2024
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn’t being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning.

The Liberals announced Montreal city Coun. Laura Palestini last week as the party’s candidate in a byelection whose date has yet to be announced for the riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun.

Three aspiring candidates — a local school commissioner, an entrepreneur, and a former Quebec Liberal party organizer — denounced the decision, with one calling it “anti-democratic, 100 per cent.”

Liberal campaign co-chair Soraya Martinez Ferrada says it was Trudeau’s decision to prevent party members from choosing the candidate and to instead select Palestini, who represents the LaSalle borough on Montreal city council.

The Liberals have won the riding in all three elections since it was created, with former justice minister David Lametti re-elected with 42.9 per cent of the vote in 2021.

Lametti resigned on Jan. 31, after he was excluded from Trudeau’s cabinet in last summer’s reshuffle.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

