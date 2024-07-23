Trudeau hand-picking candidate in Montreal byelection riles aspiring contenders

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to hand-pick a candidate for a riding in an upcoming Montreal byelection isn’t being well-received by three aspiring contenders who spent months campaigning.

The Liberals announced Montreal city Coun. Laura Palestini last week as the party’s candidate in a byelection whose date has yet to be announced for the riding of LaSalle—Émard—Verdun.

Three aspiring candidates — a local school commissioner, an entrepreneur, and a former Quebec Liberal party organizer — denounced the decision, with one calling it “anti-democratic, 100 per cent.”

Liberal campaign co-chair Soraya Martinez Ferrada says it was Trudeau’s decision to prevent party members from choosing the candidate and to instead select Palestini, who represents the LaSalle borough on Montreal city council.

The Liberals have won the riding in all three elections since it was created, with former justice minister David Lametti re-elected with 42.9 per cent of the vote in 2021.

Lametti resigned on Jan. 31, after he was excluded from Trudeau’s cabinet in last summer’s reshuffle.