Fire

Smoke from massive wildfires in Alberta comes with silver lining

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2024 7:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Are you ready for a wildfire? 3 critical ways to prepare your family and home'
Are you ready for a wildfire? 3 critical ways to prepare your family and home
Wildfires are a risk and reality for many Canadians, but there are a few simple ways you can be prepared in the event of an emergency or evacuation. Here are a few tips so you and your family can be wildfire smart – Jul 11, 2024
Massive wildfires in Alberta are coughing up clouds of smoke that are obscuring the sky and hazardous to health.

However, there’s so much smoke that wildfires are being shaded from the sun and daytime temperature highs in some areas are cooler than forecast, leading to reduced fire activity.

Wildfire officials say they are expecting “increased and significant fire behaviour” when the smoke clears as hot and dry weather continues.

About 7,500 people in Alberta have been forced to flee their homes because of wildfires, with five communities under evacuation orders.

That includes all three communities in the Little Red River Cree Nation, which is being threatened by an out-of-control wildfire complex that’s estimated to be more than 960 square kilometres in size.

Environment Canada says cooler temperatures are expected to start moving into northwestern parts of the province starting Monday night, though hot conditions may persist through much of the week farther south.

Click to play video: '60 new wildfire start since Tuesday: Alberta Wildfire'
60 new wildfire start since Tuesday: Alberta Wildfire
© 2024 The Canadian Press

