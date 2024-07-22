Smoke from massive wildfires in Alberta comes with silver lining

Send this page to someone via email

Massive wildfires in Alberta are coughing up clouds of smoke that are obscuring the sky and hazardous to health.

However, there’s so much smoke that wildfires are being shaded from the sun and daytime temperature highs in some areas are cooler than forecast, leading to reduced fire activity.

Wildfire officials say they are expecting “increased and significant fire behaviour” when the smoke clears as hot and dry weather continues.

About 7,500 people in Alberta have been forced to flee their homes because of wildfires, with five communities under evacuation orders.

That includes all three communities in the Little Red River Cree Nation, which is being threatened by an out-of-control wildfire complex that’s estimated to be more than 960 square kilometres in size.

Environment Canada says cooler temperatures are expected to start moving into northwestern parts of the province starting Monday night, though hot conditions may persist through much of the week farther south.