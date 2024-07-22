Highway 6 closed, evacuation order, alerts issued due to wildfires near Slocan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Two wildfires of note in the Central Kootenay region of B.C. have forced the closure of Highway 6 and an evacuation order and alerts in the area.

The Aylwin Creek wildfire is 121 hectares in size and burning along Aylwin Creek, along the shores of Slocan Lake, south of the communities of Silverton and New Denver.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued multiple evacuation orders and alerts due to the Aylwin Creek, Nemo Creek 1, Nemo Creek 2, Mulvey Creek, and Ponderosa wildfires.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions between 2nd Street and Memphis Creek due to the wildfires in the area.

Local detours are in place but drivers should expect major delays, according to Drive BC.

The Komonko Creek wildfire, also a wildfire of note, is burning west of the Aylwin Creek wildfire and is 534 hectares in size.

There are no evacuation orders or alerts associated with this fire.

There are four wildfires of note in B.C. as of Monday afternoon. A wildfire of note is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety.