Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Highway 6 closed, evacuation order, alerts issued due to wildfires near Slocan Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 7:40 pm
1 min read
B.C. wildfires: Scenes from the Shetland Creek and Williams Lake fires
WATCH: Fire crews continue to battle the flames of the Shetland Creek and Williams Lake wildfires in B.C.'s Interior. As helicopters dropped water on the fire near Ashcroft and Cache Creek, flames burned right up to the edge of homes in Williams Lake.
Two wildfires of note in the Central Kootenay region of B.C. have forced the closure of Highway 6 and an evacuation order and alerts in the area.

The Aylwin Creek wildfire is 121 hectares in size and burning along Aylwin Creek, along the shores of Slocan Lake, south of the communities of Silverton and New Denver.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued multiple evacuation orders and alerts due to the Aylwin Creek, Nemo Creek 1, Nemo Creek 2, Mulvey Creek, and Ponderosa wildfires.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions between 2nd Street and Memphis Creek due to the wildfires in the area.

Local detours are in place but drivers should expect major delays, according to Drive BC.

The Komonko Creek wildfire, also a wildfire of note, is burning west of the Aylwin Creek wildfire and is 534 hectares in size.

There are no evacuation orders or alerts associated with this fire.

There are four wildfires of note in B.C. as of Monday afternoon. A wildfire of note is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety.

B.C. wildfires: Close call for Williams Lake as out of control fire reaches edge of community
