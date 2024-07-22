Calgary garden centres suffer in heat and prolonged water restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a Calgary garden centre says the city has done the local industry wrong by failing to fix a broken feeder main break fast enough, and keeping water restrictions in place for too long.

“We laid off well over half our staff this spring due to the fact sales came to a grinding halt because of the water ban put in place,” said Bill McEwen, owner of Blue Grass Nursery and Sod.

“I don’t think they truly understand how many businesses and employees were affected by the restrictions. I think they have to take a good look at why they keep the restrictions in place for as long as they did.”

Meryl Coombs, owner of Spruce It Up Garden Centre, says the city should also change its policy and allow trees to be watered even under more severe restrictions, and with a sprinkler so they can get a good soaking without owners being liable for a fine.

“I think they should have an exemption. I understand the grass thing but let us water our trees and shrubs and plants because we are going to start seeing stuff dying.”

Both business owners say the city needs to have a better emergency plan in place if something like this happens in the future.

On Monday, the City of Calgary decided to remain under Stage 2 Outdoor Water Restrictions, which means residents can use a sprinkler for up to one hour a week. Residents can use a hose with a trigger nozzle to water their gardens.

Under Stage 2, residents are now allowed to wash cars, windows, exterior buildings, sidewalks, driveways or walkways. Filling fountains or other decorative features, except for bird baths, is also not allowed.