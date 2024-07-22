Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Calgary garden centres suffer in heat and prolonged water restrictions

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 5:33 pm
1 min read
Garden centre owners say a long hot summer with water restrictions has led to layoffs and hard times in the industry. View image in full screen
Garden centre owners say a long hot summer with water restrictions has led to layoffs and hard times in the industry. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The owner of a Calgary garden centre says the city has done the local industry wrong by failing to fix a broken feeder main break fast enough, and keeping water restrictions in place for too long.

“We laid off well over half our staff this spring due to the fact sales came to a grinding halt because of the water ban put in place,” said Bill McEwen, owner of Blue Grass Nursery and Sod.

“I don’t think they truly understand how many businesses and employees were affected by the restrictions. I think they have to take a good look at why they keep the restrictions in place for as long as they did.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Meryl Coombs, owner of Spruce It Up Garden Centre, says the city should also change its policy and allow trees to be watered even under more severe restrictions, and with a sprinkler so they can get a good soaking without owners being liable for a fine.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think they should have an exemption. I understand the grass thing but let us water our trees and shrubs and plants because we are going to start seeing stuff dying.”

Click to play video: 'City of Calgary eases outdoor water restrictions as repaired pipe brought on stream'
City of Calgary eases outdoor water restrictions as repaired pipe brought on stream
Trending Now

Both business owners say the city needs to have a better emergency plan in place if something like this happens in the future.

On Monday, the City of Calgary decided to remain under Stage 2 Outdoor Water Restrictions, which means residents can use a sprinkler for up to one hour a week. Residents can use a hose with a trigger nozzle to water their gardens.

Under Stage 2, residents are now allowed to wash cars, windows, exterior buildings, sidewalks, driveways or walkways. Filling fountains or other decorative features, except for bird baths, is also not allowed.

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices