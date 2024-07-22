Menu

National

Environment

Calgary’s outdoor water restrictions to remain until further notice

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Calgarians allowed to water lawns after city moves to Stage 2 water restrictions
WATCH ABOVE: (July 18, 2024): The City of Calgary has officially moved to Stage 2 water restrictions after workers were able to restart another pump at the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant. Michael King reports.
Calgary says its outdoor water restrictions will remain because more reinforcing wires snapped along new pipe over the weekend.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says a heat wave hovering over Calgary caused the three new snaps, on top of four others that broke earlier this month, as a repaired water main gradually increased its water capacity.

Gondek says residents can only use their sprinklers for one hour a week and use a hose with a trigger nozzle to water their gardens until further notice.

The outdoor watering restrictions have been in place since a large water main rupture was discovered on June 5.

Calgary and surrounding communities were initially banned from all outdoor water use but those restrictions eased last week.

Voluntary restrictions on indoor water use were lifted three weeks ago.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

