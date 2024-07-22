Calgary’s outdoor water restrictions to remain until further notice

Calgary says its outdoor water restrictions will remain because more reinforcing wires snapped along new pipe over the weekend.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek says a heat wave hovering over Calgary caused the three new snaps, on top of four others that broke earlier this month, as a repaired water main gradually increased its water capacity.
Gondek says residents can only use their sprinklers for one hour a week and use a hose with a trigger nozzle to water their gardens until further notice.
The outdoor watering restrictions have been in place since a large water main rupture was discovered on June 5.
Calgary and surrounding communities were initially banned from all outdoor water use but those restrictions eased last week.
Voluntary restrictions on indoor water use were lifted three weeks ago.
