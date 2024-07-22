Woman dies after being found bleeding in Maple Ridge, IHIT deployed

See more sharing options

Homicide investigators were deployed to Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday for a woman’s death.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the woman was found bleeding near 232 Street and 132 Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

First responders were unable to save her life.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now leading the case.

Police said they do not believe there was a wider risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.