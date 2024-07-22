Menu

Crime

Woman dies after being found bleeding in Maple Ridge, IHIT deployed

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
Homicide investigation begins after woman found bleeding dies in Maple Ridge
WATCH: Homicide investigators continue to investigate a woman's death in Maple Ridge.
Homicide investigators were deployed to Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday for a woman’s death.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said the woman was found bleeding near 232 Street and 132 Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

First responders were unable to save her life.

Homicide investigators looking into suspicious death in Hope, B.C.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now leading the case.

Police said they do not believe there was a wider risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

