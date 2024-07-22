SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Historic Barkerville site evacuated due to Antler Creek wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 11:37 am
Click to play video: 'Wildfires burning around B.C. has communities on edge'
Wildfires burning around B.C. has communities on edge
Wildfires are burning close to many communities around B.C. Monday morning. Andrea Macpherson shows us the latest wildfires of note using our interactive app.
Due to the Antler Creek wildfire, the historic site of Barkerville in B.C.’s Cariboo has been evacuated along with the surrounding areas.

The fire, which is now the fourth wildfire of note in B.C., started on Saturday and is now more than 1,300 hectares and only about 11 kilometres away from Barkerville and the District of Wells.

An evacuation order was issued for 431 parcels in the Barkerville area, as well as for the District of Wells and the surrounding area of Bowron Lake.

Evacuees have been directed by the regional district to go to Quesnel for emergency support services.

Click to play video: 'Lightning sparks fires in BC’s Interior'
Lightning sparks fires in BC’s Interior
Barkerville contains more than 125 heritage buildings and was declared a National Historic Site of Canada in 1924 and a Provincial Heritage Property in 1958.

It is considered the largest living history museum in western North America.

More to come.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

