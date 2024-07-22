Historic Barkerville site evacuated due to Antler Creek wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Due to the Antler Creek wildfire, the historic site of Barkerville in B.C.’s Cariboo has been evacuated along with the surrounding areas.

The fire, which is now the fourth wildfire of note in B.C., started on Saturday and is now more than 1,300 hectares and only about 11 kilometres away from Barkerville and the District of Wells.

An evacuation order was issued for 431 parcels in the Barkerville area, as well as for the District of Wells and the surrounding area of Bowron Lake.

Evacuees have been directed by the regional district to go to Quesnel for emergency support services.

Barkerville contains more than 125 heritage buildings and was declared a National Historic Site of Canada in 1924 and a Provincial Heritage Property in 1958.

It is considered the largest living history museum in western North America.

More to come.