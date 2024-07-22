Homes destroyed, highway closed due to Shetland Creek fire near Ashcroft

Send this page to someone via email

Crews have pulled back from the Shetland Creek fire in B.C.’s Venables Valley because of the risk they might get trapped there.

That fire is burning south of Ashcroft and Cache Creek and covers more than 17,000 hectares as of Monday morning.

It has destroyed eight homes and 12 structures in the community of Saranagati in the Venables Valley.

However, the full extent of the damage is unclear until a crew can safely get on the ground.

The fire has forced numerous evacuation orders and alerts in the area and it closed Highway 1 on Sunday as the flames burned to the edge of the roadway.

More to come.