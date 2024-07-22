SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Homes destroyed, highway closed due to Shetland Creek fire near Ashcroft

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 11:19 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Structures consumed by Shetland Creek blaze near Ashcroft'
Structures consumed by Shetland Creek blaze near Ashcroft
Hot, dry conditions are fanning the flames in the B.C. Interior. One of the most dangerous fires is burning south of Ashcroft along Highway 1, prompting evacuation orders and alerts. Aaron McArthur reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crews have pulled back from the Shetland Creek fire in B.C.’s Venables Valley because of the risk they might get trapped there.

That fire is burning south of Ashcroft and Cache Creek and covers more than 17,000 hectares as of Monday morning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It has destroyed eight homes and 12 structures in the community of Saranagati in the Venables Valley.

However, the full extent of the damage is unclear until a crew can safely get on the ground.

Trending Now

The fire has forced numerous evacuation orders and alerts in the area and it closed Highway 1 on Sunday as the flames burned to the edge of the roadway.

More to come.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices