Missing Langley teen found dead in Surrey under suspicious circumstances

Homicide investigators are probing the death of a Langley, B.C., teen reported missing on Thursday night.

Wenyan Michael Zhao was found dead near 99A Avenue and 179 Street in the Port Kells neighbourhood of Surrey around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

In a media release, Surrey RCMP said they handed the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) when they determined the death was suspicious.

Mounties added they believed the death was an “isolated incident.”

Zhao was last seen alive in the 5900 block of 206 Street in Langley.

Police are looking for information on his movements between 9 p.m. on July 18 and 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca