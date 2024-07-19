Menu

Crime

Missing Langley teen found dead in Surrey under suspicious circumstances

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 7:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'IHIT investigating after missing Langley teen found dead in Port Kells'
IHIT investigating after missing Langley teen found dead in Port Kells
A teenager has been found dead in the Port Kells area of Surrey, and the death is considered suspicious. Global’s Troy Charles has more on the investigation IHIT has taken over.
Homicide investigators are probing the death of a Langley, B.C., teen reported missing on Thursday night.

Wenyan Michael Zhao was found dead near 99A Avenue and 179 Street in the Port Kells neighbourhood of Surrey around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

In a media release, Surrey RCMP said they handed the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) when they determined the death was suspicious.

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators looking into suspicious death in Hope, B.C.'
Homicide investigators looking into suspicious death in Hope, B.C.
Mounties added they believed the death was an “isolated incident.”

Zhao was last seen alive in the 5900 block of 206 Street in Langley.

Police are looking for information on his movements between 9 p.m. on July 18 and 5:30 a.m. the following morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

