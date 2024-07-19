Menu

Crime

Edmonton police arrest man in connection with ‘violent assaults’ on sex trade workers

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. View image in full screen
FILE: An Edmonton Police Service vehicle on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Global News
An investigation into what police describe as “a series of recent violent assaults on sex trade workers” in Alberta’s capital has led to charges being laid against a 22-year-old Edmonton man.

In a news release issued Thursday, the Edmonton Police Service said Christopher Scott Walter was taken into custody at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta., on July 10.

According to police, the arrest stems from an investigation that revolved around assaults and robberies involving sex trade workers, the first of which occurred in March.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Three of the incidents occurred on a single day: July 6.

Walter has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated sexual assault and five counts of robbery.

Police said if anyone has information that could help investigators, they are asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

Click to play video: 'Advocates heartbroken by sexual assaults on vulnerable Edmonton women'
Advocates heartbroken by sexual assaults on vulnerable Edmonton women
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

