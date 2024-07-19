Edmonton Elks look to flip the script with win in Ottawa on Friday

The theme of the week for the Edmonton Elks has been change.

Chris Jones was fired on Monday as head coach and general manager. Enter offensive co-ordinator Jarious Jackson as the new interim coach and Geroy Simon as interim general manager. The Elks hope it’s a clean slate as they look for their first win of the season on the road against the Redblacks at TD Place in Ottawa on Friday.

The Elks’ record under Jones was 8-33, including a second-straight 0-5 start to the 2024 CFL season. The Elks have lost those five games by a total of 20 points. They have lost by three points in each of their last four games, including the last three games by walk-off field goals.

Jackson will be the first person in the CFL to make his head coaching debut mid-season since the 2017 season when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fired Kent Austin and hired June Jones after an 0-8 start.

Jackson says he’s been doing his best adjusting to his new role.

“It’s definitely been a busy week with more responsibility thrust upon me,” Jackson said. “I’m just taking it day by day and moment by moment at this point in time.

“There’s a great staff in place that’s around me and who’s going to support me.”

The Elks both blew a 12-point lead and erased a 12-point lead in last Sunday’s loss to the Redblacks. The Elks defensively will need to contain Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown who passed for a career-high 480 yards, including 270 yards on just six completions. The Redblacks are 3-2 on the season.

Elks receiver Eugene Lewis enjoyed his best game of the season last week catching six passes for 89 yards. Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson is averaging 299.3 yards per game which puts him on pace to eclipse 5,300 yards. That would be a career-high for him.

The Elks will make one lineup change, adding defensive lineman Noah Taylor for linebacker Aubery Miller Jr. who has been placed on the practice roster.

Defensive lineman Robert Nkendichie has been placed back on the one-game injured list because of a knee injury.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: McLeod Bethel-Thompson

Running back: Kevin Brown Fulback: Tanner Green

Offensive line: Martez Ivey, David Foucault, Mark Korte, Hunter Steward, Brett Boyko

Receivers: Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Arkell Smith, Gavin Cobb, Dillon Mitchell

Defence

Defensive line: Romeo McKnight, Noah Curtis, Shawn Oakman, Elliott Brown

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Nyles Morgan, Derrick Moncrief

Defensive backs: Kai Gray, Darrius Bratton, Loucheiz Purifoy, Kordell Jackson, Marcus Lewis

You can listen to Friday’s game between the Elks and Redblacks on 630 CHED, starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Courtney Theriault at 3:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from TD Place in Ottawa will be at 5 p.m., with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. You will also hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.

