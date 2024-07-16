Menu

Sports

Edmonton Elks announce Almondo Sewell as defensive line coach

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 1:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks fire coach and general manager Chris Jones after dismal start to season'
Edmonton Elks fire coach and general manager Chris Jones after dismal start to season
WATCH: Edmonton Elks head coach and general manager Chris Jones has been fired as the football team records a 0-5 record this season. Slav Kornik has the details on who will replace him.
More coaching changes were announced by the Edmonton Elks on Tuesday.

Nate O’Neal, who was the team’s defensive line coach since the start of the 2024 season, resigned.

He’s being replaced by former CFL player Almondo Sewell.

This marks Sewell’s return to the Elks after playing nine seasons with the club from 2011 to 2019, winning the 103rd Grey Cup with the football team in 2015.

Sewell, 37, is a six-time CFL all-star and a seven-time West Division all-star while he was with the Elks. Sewell spent the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2021-23) and won his second Grey Cup in 2023.

In 185 career CFL games, Sewell recorded 354 defensive tackles and 69 sacks.

The Elks will play on Friday, July 19 in Ottawa to take on the RedBlacks. Game time is 5 p.m. MST.

Click to play video: 'Riverhawks, Stingers embraced by Edmonton sports fans'
Riverhawks, Stingers embraced by Edmonton sports fans

On Monday, the Elks announced head coach and general manager Chris Jones had been fired.

Geroy Simon will take over as interim general manager, while offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach Jarious Jackson becomes the team’s interim head coach. Jackson will retain his offensive play-calling duties.

The Elks are winless, but all five of their losses were one-score games. Incredibly, the team has lost each of its last three games on last-second field goals.

With a file from Karen Bartko, Global News

