Edmonton Elks announce Almondo Sewell as defensive line coach

Send this page to someone via email

More coaching changes were announced by the Edmonton Elks on Tuesday.

Nate O’Neal, who was the team’s defensive line coach since the start of the 2024 season, resigned.

He’s being replaced by former CFL player Almondo Sewell.

This marks Sewell’s return to the Elks after playing nine seasons with the club from 2011 to 2019, winning the 103rd Grey Cup with the football team in 2015.

Sewell, 37, is a six-time CFL all-star and a seven-time West Division all-star while he was with the Elks. Sewell spent the last three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes (2021-23) and won his second Grey Cup in 2023.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In 185 career CFL games, Sewell recorded 354 defensive tackles and 69 sacks.

The Elks will play on Friday, July 19 in Ottawa to take on the RedBlacks. Game time is 5 p.m. MST.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, the Elks announced head coach and general manager Chris Jones had been fired.

Geroy Simon will take over as interim general manager, while offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach Jarious Jackson becomes the team’s interim head coach. Jackson will retain his offensive play-calling duties.

The Elks are winless, but all five of their losses were one-score games. Incredibly, the team has lost each of its last three games on last-second field goals.

With a file from Karen Bartko, Global News