Elks’ Jarious Jackson to make CFL head-coaching debut versus Redblacks

It’s certainly been a hectic week for Jarious Jackson.

Jackson was named Edmonton’s interim head coach Monday after head coach and general manager Chris Jones was fired. The move followed the Elks’ 37-34 home loss to the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday night.

At least Jackson, who is also Edmonton’s offensive co-ordinator and quarterback coach, will make his CFL head-coaching debut against a familiar opponent. The Elks visit Ottawa on Friday night.

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks new interim head coach Jarious Jackson speaks about his new role after the firing of Chris Jones in Edmonton, Monday, July 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

The two teams appeared headed to overtime Sunday after Edmonton made it 34-34 on Dakota Prukop’s one-yard touchdown run with eight seconds remaining. But veteran kicker Boris Bede, who missed a 31-yard field goal earlier in the fourth quarter, put the kickoff out of bounds to give Ottawa possession at its 50-yard line.

Dru Brown’s 29-yard completion to Kalil Pimpleton set up Lewis Ward’s 38-yard field goal on the game’s final play. It was Edmonton’s fourth straight loss by three points and third consecutive via a walk-off field goal.

Edmonton’s five defeats have been by a combined 20 points. It opened the season with a 29-21 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders after being outscored 21-3 in the fourth.

Edmonton’s defence will have to be much tighter in the rematch with Ottawa. Brown was 26-of-38 passing for 480 yards with two TDs and an interception Sunday night.

And while Pimpleton led the way with four catches for 154 yards and a TD, Dominique Rhymes (seven receptions, 131 yards) and Justin Hardy (five catches, 110 yards, TD) also figured prominently in Ottawa’s aerial attack.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson remains Edmonton’s starting quarterback although Jackson said he will try to get Canadian Tre Ford into games. Bethel-Thompson completed 26-of-35 passes for 272 yards and two TDs versus Ottawa and this season sports a solid 71.7 per completion percentage with 1,497 yards, nine TDs and five interceptions.

Edmonton’s defence, though, is ranked eighth in both offensive points allowed (30.4 per game) and offensive yards (402.2) and last in offensive TDs surrendered (17). The Elks are tied for fifth in sacks (nine) but have committed a league-high 19 defensive penalties.

Earlier this week, the Elks hired Almondo Sewell as their defensive line coach. The 37-year-old was a defensive lineman with Edmonton (2011-2019) and helped the club win a Grey Cup in 2015 under Jones.

Sewell spent his final three CFL seasons as a player with the Montreal Alouettes (2021-23), earning a second Grey Cup ring last year.

When teams make a coaching change, it’s not unusual for players to respond positively the very next game. Also working in Edmonton’s favour is often it’s difficult to sweep a home-and-home series.

Then again, Ottawa is 2-0 at TD Place this season.