Manitoba receives $11 million to reach federal conservation targets

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government announced it would be investing just over $11 million in order to help reach its target of protecting 30 per cent of Canada’s lands and water by 2030.

Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid made the announcement Thursday morning at The Forks. $5 million was awarded to the Fisher River Cree Nation in order to prevent land conversion and loss of carbon from peat harvesting in the Interlake region.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The remaining $6 million will go to the Manitoba Habitat Conservancy, which will use funds to establish agreements with farmers in order to preserve over 1200 hectares of wetlands and other pieces of critical habitats on their lands.

CEO with Manitoba Habitat Conservancy Stephen Carlyle says these agreements will ensure vital ecosystems across the province will remain intact for future generations.

“They [farmers] voluntarily sign an agreement that goes on their land title,” explained Carlyle. “Basically they’re agreeing to not drain the wetlands, not cultivate grasslands, not cut down the forests, and then those agreements stay on the land title in perpetuity.”