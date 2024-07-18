Manitoba receives $11 million to reach federal conservation targets

The federal government announced it would be investing just over $11 million in order to help reach its target of protecting 30 per cent of Canada’s lands and water by 2030.
Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid made the announcement Thursday morning at The Forks. $5 million was awarded to the Fisher River Cree Nation in order to prevent land conversion and loss of carbon from peat harvesting in the Interlake region.
The remaining $6 million will go to the Manitoba Habitat Conservancy, which will use funds to establish agreements with farmers in order to preserve over 1200 hectares of wetlands and other pieces of critical habitats on their lands.
CEO with Manitoba Habitat Conservancy Stephen Carlyle says these agreements will ensure vital ecosystems across the province will remain intact for future generations.
