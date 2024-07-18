Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Manitoba receives $11 million to reach federal conservation targets

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 6:32 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid at the Forks View image in full screen
Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid announced $11-million to help Manitoba reach federal conservation goals on Thursday. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government announced it would be investing just over $11 million in order to help reach its target of protecting 30 per cent of Canada’s lands and water by 2030.

Winnipeg South MP Terry Duguid made the announcement Thursday morning at The Forks. $5 million was awarded to the Fisher River Cree Nation in order to prevent land conversion and loss of carbon from peat harvesting in the Interlake region.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The remaining $6 million will go to the Manitoba Habitat Conservancy, which will use funds to establish agreements with farmers in order to preserve over 1200 hectares of wetlands and other pieces of critical habitats on their lands.

Trending Now

CEO with Manitoba Habitat Conservancy Stephen Carlyle says these agreements will ensure vital ecosystems across the province will remain intact for future generations.

“They [farmers] voluntarily sign an agreement that goes on their land title,” explained Carlyle. “Basically they’re agreeing to not drain the wetlands, not cultivate grasslands, not cut down the forests, and then those agreements stay on the land title in perpetuity.”
Advertisement
More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices